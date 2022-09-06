Audio: Missouri Department of Social Services dealing with increased turnover rate and worker shortage

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Social Services has between 900 and 1,000 vacancies. The agency oversees child welfare services, the foster care system, Medicaid healthcare coverage, food stamps help, and other needs. Karen Meyer, the agency’s Human Resources director, says the turnover rate is about 35 percent.

She says the department will continue to focus on trying to boost worker salaries and training that gets them into the field sooner. Meyer says that has increased by 10 percent since last year.

Meyer says the agency also shifts resources to cover caseloads and reviews what technology can be used to help cover duties.