Audio: Exempting firearms and ammunition from sales tax turns into sweeping tax bill

(Missourinet) – The Senate could approve next week a sweeping tax relief bill, but it could prove very costly to the state of Missouri.

Senate Bill 131 received initial approval on Wednesday, which proposes to exempt sales taxes on guns and ammunition, food, diapers, and feminine products. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says there’s a fiscal oversight committee for a reason.

The bill started as a tax relief to guns and ammunition, but several changes were added to it during debate Wednesday. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo says that Democrats are trying to put families first while Republicans are ‘doubling down on the gun violence epidemic.’

