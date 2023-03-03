High-speed chase, through Linn and Livingston counties on Highway 36, ends with arrest of 25-year-old suspect

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A law enforcement pursuit Thursday night ended when the vehicle’s tires hit two sets of spike strips in Livingston County and the driver was arrested.

Chillicothe police were advised of law enforcement pursuing a vehicle westbound on Highway 36. The incident began in Linn County where the pursuit reached speeds well over 100 miles an hour. The highway patrol and Livingston County deputies requested assistance from Chillicothe Police.

According to a police report, spike strips were deployed on Highway 36, just west of Highway 65. They successfully spiked the fleeing vehicle’s tires. A second deployment of spikes was successful by the Livingston County deputies near the Grand River Bridge. Police said the suspect vehicle continued westbound while losing speed, exited the highway, and entered the city limits of Utica. The car came to a halt a short time later when the driver exited and allegedly fled on foot.

All agencies involved, including the Chillicothe K-9 unit, chased the suspect on foot and were able to take the adult male into custody. Police said the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

The highway patrol arrest report accuses 25-year-old Tyler Tadlock of Bethany, Illinois of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as cocaine, felony resisting arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding. Formal charges will be requested from the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney.

Tadlock was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the charges.

