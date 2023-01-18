Audio: Democratic lawmaker files “Red Flag” bill in Missouri House

State News January 18, 2023 KTTN News
(Missourinet) – A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. 

 

 

Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file a risk protection order, or RPO, against someone in possession of a firearm that’s deemed to pose a significant threat to others, and as a result, seize any and all firearms from that person.

The bill would also require a hearing before a judge within 14 days of weapons seizure to determine if the person can get them back. Republican leaders in the House and Senate are on record opposing such laws as a Second Amendment violation. 

