Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties.

The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.

The patrol in Harrison County accused 74-year-old Melvin Moad of Bethany of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, operating a vehicle with a disabled placard displayed from the rearview mirror, and no proof of insurance. Moad was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Related