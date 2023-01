WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 fall semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The complete list of students and the list they are on can be read by clicking here.

Related