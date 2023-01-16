Audio: Chair of Transportation Committee, Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, talks about committee’s focus

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will provide oversight on the spending of the one trillion dollar infrastructure bill under his chairmanship. Graves, who had been the ranking Republican on the committee, has been appointed chair now that Republicans won the majority in the House. Graves says the committee will provide oversight, not seek any personal vendettas.

Graves objected to the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill approved in 2021, saying it was too big and went beyond traditional infrastructure projects. Graves says the committee has a lot of work to do, including reauthorization of the Federal Highway Administration, the FAA, and the Water Resources Bill, among others.

