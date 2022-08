Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls.

Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls.

Taking a photo of your ballot is also against the law. Polls are open from 6 am to 7 p.m. today.