Audio: Ameren Missouri donates 800 window air conditioners, LED light bulbs and money to battle the heat

Ameren Missouri has donated 800 window air conditioners and 800 packs of LED lightbulbs to help its most vulnerable customers in St. Louis and eastern Missouri.

Ameren Missouri has also donated 165-thousand dollars to Cool Down St. Louis and to Cool Down Missouri. Ameren is warning seniors and other vulnerable residents about the heat. This year’s donation marks the 21st anniversary of the two nonprofit organizations’ “Save Our Seniors” cooling summer project, and it’s the 16th year of participation by Ameren Missouri. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is praising Ameren and encourages the most vulnerable to turn on the air and stay safe this summer.

