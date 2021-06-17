Audio: Northeast Missouri gun dealers pleased with Second Amendment Preservation Act’s signing

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gun dealers in northeast Missouri are praising the governor’s signing of the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), describing it as a win for Second Amendment rights. Reporter Dylan Austin from Missourinet Quincy affiliate WGEM has the story:

SAPA declares that it’s the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield blasts the bill, saying the governor punished police by signing it.

Flower Mill and Trading Post manager Vance LaSala tells our Quincy affiliate WGEM that he’s pleased with the signing:

SAPA declares as invalid all federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms, under the Second Amendment. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade blasts SAPA, saying it “literally defunds the police.”

