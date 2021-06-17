32 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Doses of Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were administered during a clinic on Wednesday afternoon in Milan. The clinic was held at the shop building of North Central Rural Electric Cooperative.

Sullivan County Health Department reported 20 residents received the single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Plus, 12 primary doses of Pfizer vaccine were given to others who had previously registered.

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan received the Johnson and Johnson shipment on April 8 and the Pfizer vaccine on June 10.

Related