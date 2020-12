Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A prisoners rights group has filed a lawsuit saying that a Missouri jail has been mistreating its inmates.

The suit filed by the St. Loius based law frim ArchCity Defenders says deputies at St. Francois (Francis) County jail have taunted and tortured inmates and that the jail provided so little food that one detainee ate toothpaste and toilet paper to ward off hunger. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

