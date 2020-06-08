ATV catches fire after crashing west of Mercer

Two Iowa residents were hurt west of Mercer when an all-terrain vehicle traveled off a country road, hit a ditch, overturned onto its passenger side, catching fire.

A passenger, 18-year old Johnathan Akes of Des Moines, was taken to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa with serious injuries. The driver, a 16-year old Indianola boy, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy One West Des Moines Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday three miles west of Mercer on Caribbean Avenue.

The ATV was demolished and it was unknown whether the two occupants were using safety equipment.

