Carrollton man injured after being ejected from motorcycle

A Carrollton man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving overturned in southwestern Carroll County ejecting him from the vehicle.

Thirty-two-year-old Adam Geiger was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning on Highway 10 south of Norborne when the eastbound motorcycle went off the road, hit an embankment, and overturned before coming to rest in a ditch.

Damage to the motorcycle was moderate and Geiger was wearing safety equipment.

