New Hampton man injured after motorcycle strikes deer near Bethany

A New Hampton man was hurt Saturday morning when the motorcycle he was operating hit a deer west of Bethany ejecting him from the bike.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Peters was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles west of Bethany on Highway 136 as the motorcycle was eastbound when a deer ran onto the road and was hit by the motorcycle. Peters was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was demolished and Peters was wearing safety equipment.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares