Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

A former Trenton police officer will continue to be held in jail without bond on felony charges of statutory rape in the second degree. 25-year-old Michael Wilson appeared Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Wilson told the court he has retained his own attorney for the case. A public defender, initially representing Wilson, indicated he plans to withdraw. Associate Circuit Judge Steve Hudson is expected to accept the change in defense counsel. The case was continued until January 12th.

A probable cause statement from Adam McAtee of the Highway Patrol accuses Wilson of engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile female at Wilson’s residence in Trenton on September 3rd. The minor reportedly disclosed her age prior to sexual contact. McAtee says Wilson has admitted to Patrol investigators that sexual intercourse occurred with the girl knowing of her age. The girl was described as 15 years old at the time of the alleged offense.

Galt resident Warren James Roberts waived a preliminary hearing yesterday on two felony counts of second-degree assault from November 20th. A misdemeanor accusing Roberts of second-degree harassment from November 8th was certified to a higher court. The cases involving Roberts were re-set for January 14th in division one of the Grundy county circuit court.

Two Trenton residents appeared in Associate Division on felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child second degree.

Twenty-seven-year-old William Kyle Swartz waived a preliminary hearing and had his case bound over to the January 14th docket for division one of the circuit court. Swartz is to be released today on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Twenty-six-year-old Thomasa Kristina Swartz waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charge. She posted a $500 cash bond which is ten percent of the $5,000 bond set by the court. Her case was continued in the associate division until January 26th.

Authorities accuse both individuals of acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of three children under the age of seven by allegedly failing to have sanitary living conditions. The Grundy County prosecutor’s office alleges the offense on December 4thwas part of an act performed by two or more persons in what’s described as an “established pattern.” Probable cause statements say trash and debris reportedly piled up in the house which led to an infestation of mice and mice droppings.

Both of the Swartz’s pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges from February 4th of endangering the welfare of a child. Each was then fined $100, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

