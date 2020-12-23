Springfield man injured in Livingston County crash near Tina

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Springfield man was injured late Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident in southern Livingston County five miles north of Tina.

Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Grace was northbound when the car failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 65 and traveled off the road where the front struck a traffic post. The car continued north off the roadway before it overturned onto its driver’s side.

Grace received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Grace was wearing a seat belt and the car he was driving was demolished in the accident.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

