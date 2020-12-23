Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

According to spokesperson Kara Helmandollar, the 2020 Trenton Kiwanis Christmas Wish Project helped 48 families with 130 total children which is close to the same number of families helped in 2019, and the number has been fairly consistent the last several years.

Close to $3,000 was raised in monetary donations to be used to purchase gift requests. Donations could be mailed to the Kiwanis Club or dropped off at KTTN, Dave’s Body Shop, or Farmers State Bank in Trenton. Helmandollar says members realized when beginning the program this year that they would have to be flexible when it came to time frames due to the pandemic, especially with accepting applications.

Buying, wrapping, and delivering gifts were limited to Kiwanis members this year due to the pandemic and done in a seven-day period. Gifts were delivered on December 20th. Helmandollar notes one of the biggest gift requests was Legos.

