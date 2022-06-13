Art’s Alive to hold auditions for stage play “Harvey”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Many of you likely remember seeing the 1950 movie “Harvey” starring Jimmy Stewart.

The Art’s Alive organization in Trenton announces the date for auditions by local and area citizens who are interested in performing in the light-hearted comedy, “Harvey”, by Mary Chase.

Auditions will be Saturday, July 16th at 9 am in the Hoover Theater of the Jewett Norris Library in Trenton. Harvey will be directed by Ann Plumb and Terry Toms. The play has roles for a dozen people, six men, and six women.

While there are no small children in the play, there are parts for young adults. Prepared readings are optional with evening rehearsals starting in July.

Performance dates for Harvey are September 24th and 25th.

“Harvey” is a six-foot rabbit who has befriended Elwood P. Dowd and though Harvey is invisible to most, Elwood begins buying theater tickets and introducing Harvey to all his friends. A big problem begins when he introduces the rabbit to his sister’s society friends. Embarrassed and mortified by this, Elwood’s sister decides to have him committed to a rest home. The tables are soon turned when the rest home staff believes the sister needs to be committed instead.

Ticket information and pricing for Harvey will be announced soon. Those with questions can send an email to [email protected].