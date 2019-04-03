Area schools compete in FFA events

Judging occurred in 11 categories Tuesday on the first day of career development events held for FFA members at schools across northwest Missouri.

Princeton FFA had teams capture first place in two events: horses and livestock. Grundy R-5 won first place in farm management. Gilman City took first in agronomy.

Among individual results: Princeton students judging horses included Payton Goodin, Eli Henke, Brylee Williams, and Lauren Krohn who finished first, second, fifth, and sixth. In the livestock judging, Princeton students ranking in the top three were Jaelynn Thomas, Kylie Willett, and Logan Dunkin. Logan Hansen was eighth.

Representing the District Champion Grundy R-5 Farm Management team were Emma Baxter and Kendra Betz first and second; Anna Milazzo was eighth. Gilman City’s agronomy team placed first at the district level. Among highly-ranked students: Robyn Snuffer was second and Zoe Williamson was sixth.

Trenton FFA member Rillie Ratliff was the top-ranked student in food science. As a team, Trenton was fifth in food science. Among other team results Princeton was in a 4th place tie in soils, Gilman City was 7th and Gallatin 8th. Chillicothe had teams take 2nd place in farm management and poultry. North Harrison of Eagleville was 2nd in both agronomy and horses. Hamilton won 1st place in nursery-landscape. For dairy foods, Gallatin was 6th and Gilman City 8th. Gallatin was 5th in floriculture. Cameron won 1st place in entomology. More judging events are today.