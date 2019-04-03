Chillicothe Fire Department responds to gas leak

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Irvinbilt at 10 Hickory Street in Chillicothe Wednesday morning.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports that, prior to leaving the station, the department advised dispatch to contact Liberty Utilities. She says firefighters arrived at Irvinbilt to find M&M Utilities removing concrete and pulling up the main gas line. There was also a strong gas odor. Irvinbilt workers had shut down all equipment, had been evacuated, and stood across the street.

Liberty Utilities arrived on the scene, shut off the gas at the meter, and contacted other crews to bring equipment to begin shutting off the line. Within a few minutes, Liberty Utilities dug down to the main line and shut off the gas, and the fire department was advised it could return to its quarters.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about one hour.