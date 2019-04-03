Suspect evades authorities in Livingston County manhunt

Chillicothe police reported officers last evening responded to Wheeling at the request of a Livingston County deputy who was encountering a problem with an individual allegedly resisting arrest.

Information from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night reported that a deputy was attempting to arrest a fugitive on a felony warrant and that the suspect fought with the deputy before escaping on foot. Multiple agencies responded to a search of the Wheeling area in what the report described as a manhunt. Police report the search failed to locate the suspect who is said to be known to law officers. Initial reports indicate the deputy was NOT injured.

The sheriff’s office listed the suspect as 31-year-old Joshua Caudill who is wanted on a forgery allegation from January 2019. Bond is $25,000 when arrested and the sheriff’s office noted information will be referred to the prosecuting attorney to consider additional charges.

Caudill’s last known address was on Polk Street in Chillicothe. He’s described as a white male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 192 pounds.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the incident should contact Chillicothe dispatch at 646 2121 or Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at

646 0515.