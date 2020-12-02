Annual Vespers Service set for December 13 at First Baptist Church

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton High School and Middle School choirs will perform at the Annual Vespers Service.

The middle school concert will begin at the First Baptist Church on the evening of December 13th at 5 o’clock, and the high school concert will start at 6 o’clock. Call times will be 4:30 for the middle school choir and 5 o’clock for the high school choir.

Trenton R-9 Choir Instructor Tyler Busick says masks will be required at the Vespers Service. Each student will receive four tickets to distribute to family and friends. Attendees must have a ticket to enter a concert.

