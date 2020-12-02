NCMC students and staff donate to Community Food Pantry of Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Faculty and staff of North Central Missouri College recently held a food drive on campus for non-perishables to donate to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County. Items were collected resulting in 447.5 pounds of food and non-perishables taken to the pantry to help with restocking after Thanksgiving and holiday distribution.

Also donated to the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County was $500 collected by the Bethany Nursing site faculty and students and an additional $20 was also collected in donations on the main campus.

The drive was largely organized by NCMC’s Jessie Tabbert, Financial Aid Advisor, Jamie Cunningham, Admissions Recruiter, Sarah Williamson, Associate Director of Financial Aid, and other members of the NCMC faculty/staff.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares