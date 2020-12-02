Firefighters called to the residence of Doug and Jeannie Little west of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 33 Shares

Fire Tuesday night damaged a rural Trenton home with two of the occupants receiving burns.

Chief of the Grundy County Rural Fire Department, Kenny Roberts, said the call was to the residence of Doug and Jeannie Little just west of Trenton. He noted the fire damage was pretty much confined to a girls’ bedroom on the second floor. There also was other damage due to the heat and smoke plus water used in extinguishing the fire. Roberts said the cause was undetermined.

Roberts reported Doug Little was burned when he went through a doorway to the bedroom to assist the girl in getting out. A family member, who identified the daughter as Mary, had minor burns. Roberts said both received treatment at Wright Memorial Hospital. The family member said the boys who reside there were fine.

Jeannie Little was at work when she was alerted to their house being on fire and Roberts noted everyone was outside when the department arrived.

Assisting Grundy County Rural Fire Protection were Trenton firefighters and Grundy County Ambulance.

The family reportedly plans to reside at another house they own.

