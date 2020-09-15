Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run set for September 26, 2020

The Fifth Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk will be held in Chillicothe.

The walk will fund a scholarship to be given to alumni of Bishop Hogan Memorial School to help further their education. Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome to register beginning at Bishop Hogan the morning of September 26th at 7 o’clock. The race will start at 8 o’clock.

The entry fee is $30. Proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund in memory of Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn. The scholarship fund has distributed $22,500 in scholarships.

Abby died of a brain tumor in January 2015. Joshua died as a result of a farming accident in August 2003.

Registration and more information about the Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk September 26th is available on Facebook.

