Main Street Chillicothe to host Fall Wine Walk

Main Street Chillicothe has made several changes to its Fall Wine Walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen Downtown Chillicothe merchants will host the event October 2nd. Main Street will also have a Mystery Pour or two.

Wine will be pre-poured using disposable plastic cups at participating merchants. No wine glasses will be at the registration desk.

Some merchants have chosen not to serve food. Those that do will provide it in prepackaged containers or served to the participants. Hy-Vee Grill will sell hot dogs and hamburgers on Webster Street.

No band will provide a free concert. SoulRoot has been rescheduled for May 2021.

Adam Mast will play music from Silver Moon Plaza. Jersey’s Sports Grill will sell alcoholic beverages inside the archway of the Plaza.

Main Street Chillicothe encourages participants wear face masks and not attend if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or been in contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected to have the virus. There will be a supply of masks at the registration desk.

Reservations are limited to the first 150 individuals for the Fall Wine Walk October 2nd. The cost is $15 per person. No tickets will be sold the night of the event. A link to ticket sales is available at downtownchilli.com. Persons can also call the Main Street Office to order tickets at 660-646-4071.

