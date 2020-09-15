Grundy County Commission approves additional CARES Act funding

The Grundy County Commission approved CARES Act funding the morning of Tuesday, September 15th.

The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County was pre-approved for $35,000 for a walk-in cooler. The food pantry is an entity under the Grundy County Senior Tax Board. Distributions totaled $1,091.70 for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled for qualifying purchases, including disinfecting supplies and personal protective equipment. Grundy County entities may submit expense reports for monthly reimbursements.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported the number of COVID-19 patients being transported is increasing. Ambulance personnel have used power air purifying respirators, which provide respiratory, head, face, eye, and hearing protection to care providers and replace a mask for respiratory protection against hazards.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported the Trenton Hy-Vee donated $450 to the Local Emergency Planning Committee to purchase hazmat training books for use in classes this fall. Funds arrived from the Emergency Management Performance Grant reimbursements. Training and exercise requirements will remain in place with an extended deadline of June 30th, 2021. The exercise design is ongoing, and special presentations have been arranged.

The Road and Bridge crew continues to work on the Sandhill Bridge in Marion Township and is close to completion. Work was stalled last week due to wet conditions. The work crew will move to the Berry Bridge on Northeast 82nd Street after finishing at the Sandhill Bridge.

Shawn Jernigan with Archive Social presented a plan to archive digital media to comply with Sunshine Law and retention of records. Grundy County currently uses a website and Facebook for Emergency Management. Both are subject to records requests.

Jim Ivers with VantagePoint presented a build out plan to the commission. There are plans for GRM to install about 160 miles of fiber starting on Route B east of Spickard in the next 30 days.

Randy Steele with Hutchison and Company talked about health insurance options. He offers Aetna, United Healthcare, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, and National General. Information was requested from the Blue Cross portion of the insurance firm.

