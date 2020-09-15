Department of Conservation to hold hunter education class at Barton Farm Campus

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a hunter education class on the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus in Trenton. Skills sessions will be in the Lager Building the afternoon and evening of September 21st from 4 to 8 o’clock or 5:30 to 9:30.

Students will have to complete the knowledge session on their own before attending a session. That can be done on the Missouri Department of Conservation website for $20 or by completing chapter review questions of the student manual. The manual can be ordered on the MDC website and sent by mail. It is also available at the Chillicothe MDC Office.

Online registration is required for September 21st’s hunter education class sessions.

Contact Adam Brandsgaard with the Chillicothe Office for more information at 660-646-6122.

