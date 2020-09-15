Grundy County Health Department reports second death related to COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports the death of a second resident due to COVID-19. No other information was provided about the death.

The health department’s report for Tuesday, September 15th indicates a total of 163 COVID-19 cases in Grundy County, which is an increase of five since Monday, September 14th. One hundred thirty-six have been confirmed, and 27 are probable. Fifty-three are active.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received 17 notifications of positive COVID-19, which brings the cumulative total to 137. Twenty-three are active, and 114 have been released from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Livingston County.

