Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe to hold Fall Festival

The Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe will offer a limited version of its Annual Fall Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offerings at the event at the church September 27th from noon to 4 o’clock will include a food booth, cake and ice cream, entertainment, a country store, a Second Hand Treasures booth, a cake walk, and a raffle. A drive through will be offered at the food booth this year.

A link to online ticket sales is to be available on the Saint Columban Church’s Facebook page. Names will be entered into a drawing September 27th for various items. Participants do not need to be present to win.

