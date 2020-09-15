Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear three requests

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hear three requests at a public hearing at the Trenton City Hall regarding a variance, a rezone of property, and a conditional use permit. The hearing will be the night of October 5th at 7 o’clock.

One request is from Orscheln Properties in care of Cummings Signs for a 20-foot height variance on the maximum height requirement of 20 feet for a Class C Type 3 sign to allow for a 40-foot sign to be put on the northeast corner of property at 1810 East 28th Street.

Another request is from Hope Haven Industries, Incorporated for a rezone of property from O-1 Open Space to I-2 Heavy Industrial to make the current use of property and buildings more fitting on property at 3300 Pleasant Plain.

The third request to be heard October 5th is from Gabe Chrisman and Erma Newton for a conditional use permit to allow for an outdoor theater to be built at 2306 Oak and 211 Stature. The original hearing was to be last week but was postponed due to what City Administrator Ron Urton called a “large amount of interest” for the proposed outdoor theater and concerns for large gatherings due to COVID-19. Urton previously said the postponement would allow for instructions to be given to persons interested in the issue.

