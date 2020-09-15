St. Joseph man injured in crash on Highway 69

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Winston the morning of Tuesday, September 15th.

An ambulance transported 30 year old Derek French to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup truck French drove traveled south on U. S. Highway 69 before running off the west side of the road at Route Y and striking an embankment. The truck continued across a parking lot, struck two light poles, and came to rest in the parking lot facing south. The pickup received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes French wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance assisted.

