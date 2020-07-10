Agenda set for Monday meeting of Trenton City Council

The Trenton Administrative, Economic Development, and Finance committees will meet to elect one chairman each before the Trenton City Council meeting at the Trenton City Hall Monday, July 13th. The Administrative Committee meeting will start at 6:30 that evening. The meetings for the Finance and Economic committees will immediately follow the Administrative Committee. All of the meetings will be available on Zoom.

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances the night of Monday, July 13th at 7 o’clock. One ordinance would reaffirm city code regarding conflict of interest. Another ordinance would amend city code regarding standing committees of the city council and mayor. The third ordinance would approve three proposals with Enviro-Line Company, Incorporated for the replacement of duplex control panels for the Leblanc, Skinner Road, and Saddle Club lift stations.

The agenda for the night of Monday, July 13th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes public comment from Ralph Cutsinger regarding a 1314 Norton lien and Cara McClellan with a request for economic development assistance. There is also to be review and consideration of approval of fire department command vehicle set up and discussion of trash service collection with council member Glen Briggs. A closed session is also listed on the agenda to discuss legal matters.

