Area counties report new cases of COVID-19 as well as one death

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the area.

The Grundy County Health Department reports there is now one active case in the county. The new case brings the county’s total case count to 21.

The Grundy County Health Department explains that the 21 residents who tested positive have had a combined 134 close contacts. Each of the close contacts were quarantined to prevent further spread of COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who is closer than six feet for at least 15 minutes.

The Linn County Health Department reports an additional four cases since its last biweekly report from Monday, July 6th. The county now has 27 total positive cases. Nine of the cases are under isolation precaution, and 15 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Linn County. There have also been two antibody positive cases.

The Linn County Health Department notes isolation precautions are for individuals who test positive. Quarantine is for individuals who have been close contacts of a positive case. Anyone put on quarantine must remain in it for a full 14 days because the incubation period of COVID-19 is two to 14 days.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports there are now 11 total cases in the county, which is an increase of two from June 30th. Four of the cases are current, and seven have recovered.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports the first death of a Caldwell County resident related to COVID-19. The man in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, July 6th. The health department notes he had underlying medical conditions.

The health department notes all involved persons and close contacts have been notified. The Caldwell County cases and their contacts are following public health officials and staying home until released by medical personnel to resume regular activities.

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are 29 total confirmed cases in the county. That is an increase of one. Ten of the cases are active, and 19 have been removed from isolation.

The Mercer County Health Department has confirmed the sixth positive case of COVID-19 in the county. Five of the cases have been removed from isolation per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

No other information about the new Mercer County case will be provided to maintain confidentiality. The person is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports there are now five COVID-19 cases among staff and 24 among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. That is an increase of two for staff and 20 for offenders from what Communications Director Karen Pojmann reported Tuesday, July 7th. She noted at that time that contact tracing and more testing were being done at the facility.

The Missouri Department of Corrections also reports there are now two COVID-19 cases among staff at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron, which is up by one from Tuesday. There is still only one case reported among offenders. Pojmann noted mass testing was still being conducted there as of Tuesday, July 7th.

Visiting is suspended at the Chillicothe and Western Missouri correctional centers.

