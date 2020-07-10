Daviess County Junior Livestock Show officials announce results of goat and sheep shows

The results have been released from Friday, July 10th’s Goat Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin.

Brenna Whitlow had the champion buck, and Miriam Cook had the reserve champion.

The champion doe belonged to Gabriel Derks, and the reserve champion belonged to Samuel Derks.

Coy Honeycutt was named Herdsman.

The champion market goat belonged to Coy Honeycutt, and Madison Keim had the reserve champion.

Senior Showmanship went to Samuel Derks. Intermediate Showmanship went to Brenna Whitlow. Joel Cook received Junior Showmanship at the Goat Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

Results have been announced from Friday, July 10th’s sheep show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at Dockery Park in Gallatin.

The champion ram belonged to Emily Anderson, and the reserve champion belonged to Harley Beck.

The champion ewe belonged to Kati Stafford, and Samantha Jo Blanchard had the reserve champion.

Kari Stafford had the champion market sheep, and Samantha Jo Blanchard had the reserve champion.

Emily Anderson received Senior Showmanship. Intermediate Showmanship went to Samantha Jo Blanchard. Junior Showmanship went to Farrah Lauhoff.

Emily and Andrew Anderson received Herdsmanship at the Sheep Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

