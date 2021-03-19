Additional vaccines allocated to St. Louis area vaccination events

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will be able to allocate additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to state-sponsored vaccination events being held in the St. Louis area March 25 – 26, 2021.

“With increasing vaccine supply, we are able to allocate additional doses to our vaccination events in the St. Louis area,” Governor Parson said. “These state-supported events, including the Mega Vaccination Site, will help boost vaccine doses to Region C and continue to alleviate some of the backlogs that many local providers are currently facing due to the high demand for vaccines in the St. Louis area.”

Additional vaccine doses will allow the state to add two more days and approximately 4,000 Pfizer doses to the St. Charles vaccination event at Family Arena.

The Mega Vaccination Site at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park will still operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday of next week. Up to 3,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine will be administered each day.

In addition to these events, state vaccination teams will also be hosting a series of mass vaccination events in Region C from March 25 – 27, 2021. Nearly 18,000 Missourians are expected to be vaccinated over the three-day period in the region through these state-supported events alone. The dates, times, and locations of next week’s events in the St. Louis area, including the Mega Vaccination Site, are listed below.

Region C Vaccination Locations: March 25 -27, 2021

Thursday, March 25

County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Doses: 3,510 Pfizer

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Doses: 3,000 Janssen

Friday, March 26

County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Doses: 1,170 Pfizer

County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Doses: 3,510 Pfizer

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Doses: 3,000 Janssen

Saturday, March 27

County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Doses: 2,340 Pfizer

County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Doses: 1,170 Pfizer

