The Adair County Health Department reports that a 52-year-old female resident has tested positive for COVID-19 as the result of community spread.

Four Adair County males related to area meat-processing plants, ages 19, 34, 44, and 59 also tested positive.

This brings Adair County’s total case count to 77 year-to-date with 26 individuals currently in isolation and another six people have left isolation which reduces the total of former quarantine residents of Adair County to 51.

