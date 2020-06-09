Audio: Trenton City Council adopts ordinance stating intent to apply for COVID-19 funding

The Trenton City Council on Monday night adopted an ordinance stating the city of Trenton’s’ intent to apply for COVID-19 response funding under the federal CARES Act.

Grundy County has been appropriated money for the CARES Act funding and plans to accept applications from local entities that seek reimbursement of eligible expenses.

KTTN asked City Administrator Ron Urton what types of COVID- 19 expenses could the city seek as reimbursement?

The technical equipment Urton mentioned was installed in Trenton City Hall and is being used for public meetings held there.

