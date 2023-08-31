Accident west of Macon on Highway 36 leaves one injured, vehicle totaled

Local News August 31, 2023
An accident occurred on Highway 36, two miles west of Macon, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on August 30, 2023. The incident involved a 2012 Dodge 1500 and resulted in minor injuries for one occupant.

According to the accident report, the 2012 Dodge 1500, driven by 21-year-old Joshua O. Roper of Macon, was eastbound and pulling a trailer. Roper lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the highway. 

Jesse D. Heller, a 38-year-old male occupant of the Dodge 1500, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Heller, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by private auto to Samaritan Hospital for medical attention.

The Dodge 1500 sustained total damage and was subsequently towed by Still’s Towing. The driver escaped without injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt

Trooper Sapp of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Macon Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, and Macon County Rural Fire Department.

