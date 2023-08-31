Audio: Trenton gears up for Trenton High School Alumni Weekend

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned this weekend as part of Trenton High School’s Alumni Weekend.

An all-alumni mixer is scheduled for September 1 at the Riverside Country Club at 6 pm. The event will feature a cash bar and light snacks. Admission is free.

On September 2, an all-alumni open house and registration will take place in the THS Commons from 9 am to noon.

Free round-robin tennis will begin at 9 am at the Carl Carpenter and Mike Bosley Tennis Courts. For more information, contact Randall Hutchison and Mitch Dougan.

The Third Annual THS Alumni Weekend Car and Cycle Show is set for Eastside Park from 9 am to 3 pm. THS Alumni Association President Kevin Bailey had this to say:

You don’t have to be a THS alum to exhibit. Food will be available, and door prizes and trophies will be awarded. Viewing the vehicles is free, but vehicle registration costs $15. For more details, contact Cole Soptic, visit the THS Alumni Weekend Car Show Facebook page, or check out the car show’s website.

An all-alumni brunch is planned in the THS Commons on September 3 from 9 am to 1 pm. The cost is $10.

Various classes will hold their respective reunions this weekend. THS alumni should contact their individual classes for more information.

Bailey also noted that other activities not associated with the Alumni Association will take place in the area this weekend.

Two honor classes will be celebrated at the Trenton High School Alumni Weekend from September 1 to 3. The Class of 1998 will be honored as the 25-year class, and the Class of 1973 will be recognized as the 50-year class.

THS Alumni Association Secretary Steve Maxey stated that the 25-year class is likely the most active during the reunion weekend. This is because these class members are responsible for selecting honorees who inspired them from elementary through high school.

This year’s honorees include Dr. Gary and Joyce Howren, Ardith and Linda Syfert, Ann Constant, Murray Denis, Susan Leeper, and Jean Nagel.

Maxey also prepared the THS Alumni News. The annual newsletter highlights the honor classes and honorees and provides the Alumni Weekend schedule. Alumni are invited to contribute updates.

The newsletter also features pictures and stories recapping the past school year.

Kevin Bailey, THS Alumni Association President, mentioned that about 650 copies of the newsletter were printed this year. Approximately 325 were mailed. Those who did not receive the newsletter or pay their dues can do so this weekend. The $20 dues help sustain the THS Alumni Association.

The association was initially formed to bring alumni back to Trenton for reunions. The Foundation Trust for THS serves as the fiscal arm of the association, accepting contributions and donations, spearheading projects, and supporting the Trenton R-9 School District when necessary. The foundation also manages scholarships.

Donations to the Foundation Trust for THS can be earmarked for a specific project or cause, or for the overall administration of the alumni weekend. Donations are tax-deductible, as the foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Related