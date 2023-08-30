Trenton gears up for a Labor Day weekend full of activities and entertainment

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The city of Trenton is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for a weekend packed with activities and events for residents and visitors alike. The events are organized by various community groups including Main Street Trenton, Five Points Alive, the Trenton High School Alumni Association, Leadership Northwest Missouri, and the Grundy County Museum.

Chalk on the Walk and Cruise Night

The weekend kicks off on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with “Chalk on the Walk” in Downtown Trenton, where artists and enthusiasts can showcase their creativity on the sidewalks. Later in the evening, Trenton Cruise Night will take place at 6 p.m. at Mr. Tire. The Katatonics band is set to perform starting at 7 p.m., promising a night of lively entertainment.

Saturday’s Line-Up

Saturday morning starts bright and early with a Farmer’s Market at Sesquicentennial Park from 8 a.m. to noon. Concurrently, a Yoga session will be held at The Space at 9 a.m. The Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring local vendors and entertainment.

Car enthusiasts can head to Eastside Park at 9 a.m. for the THS Alumni Weekend Car Show. In the evening, the Leadership Northwest Music Jam will take place at Black Silo Winery at 7:30 p.m., featuring country headline performer Grayson James. Opening acts include THS alumni Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson, and Travis Mullenix.

More Saturday Night Fun

For those looking for more Saturday night activities, Villains Dance, an 80s Arena Rock band, will be performing at Chumbleys from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The THS Class of 1983 will also host a dance at the Elks Lodge, where Mixology will perform 80s and 90s music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Extended Hours and Alumni Gatherings

The Grundy County Museum will have extended hours on Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Church Women Thrift Shop will be open on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with outside sales on Saturday morning as weather conditions allow.

THS Alumni gatherings will take place on Friday night and throughout Saturday. The all-alumni mixer is scheduled for Friday night at 6 p.m. at Riverside Country Club. An alumni open house will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the THS commons, and an all-alumni brunch is set for Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m., also in the THS commons. A THS Foundation trust meeting is also slated for Sunday.

For more information on these events and others, visit the calendar of events section of the “Visit Trenton Missouri” website.

Related