Grundy County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in locating stolen UTVs

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating two utility terrain vehicles, commonly known as side-by-sides, believed to have been stolen last weekend. The owner of the Polaris Ranger 900 XPs reported them stolen on August 28.

The sheriff’s office reports one vehicle from 2014 is blue and black, and was allegedly stolen from a farm on Southwest 52nd Avenue. The other Polaris Ranger 900 XP is a 2019 model and is orange and black. It was reported stolen from a retail business on Highway 6, west of Trenton.

Authorities believe a trailer was used to remove the UTVs from their respective properties.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft of the UTVs or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office app.

