Gallatin Chautauqua: 37th annual event set for Sept 15 – 16, 2023

The 37th Annual Chautauqua will be held in Gallatin next month. Activities will be held on the Gallatin Square on September 15th and 16th.

Barbecue contest check-in will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Tasting and judging start at noon on Saturday. Contest winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be a wine stroll on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. More than 20 businesses will participate in the wine stroll. Tickets are $25 each.

There will also be a 5K color run at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Car show registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., and awards will be presented at 2 p.m. There will be a baby show at 9:30 a.m. The Gallatin Theatre League will have a variety show performances of “The Pirates of the Courter Theater” at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m. The Daisy Cull Band will play country, folk, blues, and rock at 1 p.m. The “Where I Keep All My Yesterday’s”-themed parade will start at 4 p.m. Live music will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m. Vendors, carnival games, and inflatables will also be available.

A beer garden and food trucks will be available at Chautauqua in Gallatin on September 15th and 16th.

Events at a glance are listed below:

Friday, September 15

Barbecue contest check-in: 4-7 p.m.

Tasting and judging: Noon

Contest winners announced: 3:30 p.m.

Wine stroll: 5-7 p.m. Tickets: $25

Saturday, September 16

5K color run: 7 a.m.

Car show registration: 9-11 a.m. Awards presented: 2 p.m.

Baby show: 9:30 a.m.

Gallatin Theatre League variety show performances of “The Pirates of the Courter Theater”: 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.

Daisy Cull Band: 1 p.m.

“Where I Keep All My Yesterday’s”-themed parade: 4 p.m.

Live music: 5-7 p.m.

Vendors, carnival games, and inflatables

