Volunteers needed for Trenton service event on September 30 and October 1, 2023

Community members will work together to serve the community during Serve Trenton, starting next month. Volunteers will meet at C.F. Russell Stadium in Trenton on September 30 and October 1 at 8 a.m. before embarking on various projects.

A focus will be placed on projects that benefit the elderly, orphans, and the impoverished. Community construction and beautification projects will also be considered.

Volunteers have the option to serve as project coordinators, assist in preparing and delivering lunches, contribute to projects, pray for those served by the initiative, or watch children while parents are serving. Volunteers can participate on one or both days.

Lunch and T-shirts will be provided.

In case of inclement weather, volunteers will meet at Trenton High School on the mornings of September 30 and October 1.

For more information and to access volunteer and project registration forms, visit the Serve Trenton Facebook page. All forms are due by September 10.

For additional information, you can also email [email protected].

