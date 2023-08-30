Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve two ordinances, liquor license and street closure

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved two ordinances on August 28 involving contracts.

One contract was for services with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to develop a shared code enforcement program. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported that the contract is for a shared ordinance officer who will divide time between Gallatin, Hamilton, and Bethany. Gallatin has allocated $18,000 in the budget for this officer.

Code Enforcement Officer Carly Taul introduced herself and explained the process for collecting documentation and sending letters to residents regarding nuisance violations.

The other contract was with John W. Gillum, CPA, LLC, for audit services. Dorrel stated that this is the third and final year for Gillum to provide audit services before the city seeks new bids.

Kate Chrisman discussed changing the date of Draws for Cause from September to October 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. The board approved the date change, a liquor license, and the closing of Jackson Street.

Discussion about the city-owned empty lot on East Main Street was tabled.

City Administrator Lance Rains discussed the contract with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) concerning the 2400 electric system. He reported that MPUA has tentatively set the start date for September 11. MPUA plans to begin transferring some of the remaining 2400 systems to the current 13.2 systems.

Rains received a phone call from MPUA stating that they had been contacted about storm cleanup in Florida following a hurricane, which could affect the start date.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided a list of incident reports. The list included two drug investigations resulting in one felony arrest for alleged possession of heroin. It also included one alleged domestic assault, one alleged unlawful use of a firearm, and one alleged kidnapping, each resulting in a felony arrest. One individual was also charged with a felony for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Adams reported that the sheriff’s office collaborated with the Gallatin School District to prepare for safety measures before the start of the academic year.

Electric staff members assisted the school in installing and adjusting lights at the football and softball fields. The staff also trimmed trees along secondary lines.

Locates are being conducted for the water line replacement project. Additional paperwork has been completed to advance the Lead Line Survey Grant.

Wastewater staff members continue to monitor the plant and check for blockages.

Street staff members have patched some potholes in areas unaffected by new asphalt and chip seal projects. They have also laid some base on Ashe Street. Mowing continues, and some drainage work has been completed.

