Columbia woman drowns in submerged vehicle in Missouri River

An incident unfolded on the Missouri River, approximately 700 feet downstream of Katfish Katy’s Access, resulting in the drowning of a 22-year-old Columbia woman on August 30, 2023.

The victim has been identified as Caroline M. Dill, a female resident of Columbia, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dill was the driver of the vehicle that ended up submerged in the river.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office, led by Stacy M. Huck, pronounced Dill dead at 8:30 p.m. Her body was transported by Reid Millard Funeral Home to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle in the water and initiated a recovery operation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team, assisted by Sgt. D.T. Shikles, Cpl. T.W. O’Brien, Cpl. N.W. March, Tpr. G.T. Johnson, Tpr. G.A. Ayres, Tpr. L.A. Benke, Tpr. S.W. Bean, and Tpr. C.A. Fox recovered both the subject and the vehicle.

