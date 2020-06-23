Absentee ballots available for August 4th Primary

Absentee ballots are available for the August 4th Primary Election in the county clerks offices in Grundy and Livingston counties. Absentee voting can be done at the respective offices during regular hours.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open for absentee voting Saturday, August 1st from 8 o’clock to noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open that day from 8:30 to 12:30.

Residents wishing to vote absentee may contact their respective county clerk’s office for more information. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office can be called at 359-4040 extension 4. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office can be called at 646-8000 extension 3.

