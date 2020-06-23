Mercer County Health Department to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

Local News June 23, 2020 KTTN News
COVID-19 antibody testing graphic

The Mercer County Health Department reports it will begin COVID-19 anti-body testing on two afternoons per week, beginning this Thursday, for residents of Mercer County.

The test will be free of charge and Mercer County officials say antibody testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2 and 4 o’clock. Those wanting the test are requested to make an appointment by calling the health department office in Princeton at 748-3630.

The health department reports citizens can not be actively ill to get the antibody test.

