Drive-thru job fair to be held in Chillicothe

ResCare Workforce Services has organized a free Local Counties Drive Through Job Fair in Chillicothe next month. Businesses in Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan counties encourage attendance at the event in the west parking lot of the Cornerstone Church at 900 Adams Drive July 14th from 10 to 1 o’clock.

The North Central Missouri Economic Alliance and Vocational Rehabilitation support the job fair. They will provide community members social distancing access to current open employment opportunities.

The contactless event will involve attendees driving up and receiving a bag with information from companies hiring. Volunteers will direct traffic and hand out bags.

Businesses that would like to participate should provide documents by July 6th describing current open positions and how to apply. Call ResCare Workforce Services Business Services Consultant Edie Miller for more information at 660-864-0078.

